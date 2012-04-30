Police Make 3 Arrests at DUI Checkpoint in Goleta

The Goleta Police Department conducted a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday as part of the city’s commitment to public safety.

The checkpoint was held between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. at Storke and Phelps roads. The operation was one of many that have or will be conducted throughout the year in the city.

Here are the results of the checkpoint:

» Vehicles Screened — 891

» DUI Arrests — 2

» Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License — 7

» Driving with a suspended driver’s license — 3

» Vehicles Impounded for 30 days — 3

» Vehicles Impounded for 1 day — 5

» Zero tolerance arrest — 1

» Driver’s Evaluated for DUI (alcohol/drugs) — 15

(Drivers under the influence of alcohol but not determined to be DUI)

» Miscellaneous citations — 4

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.