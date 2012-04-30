Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:05 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Convicted of Continuous Sexual Molestation

Nelson Oliverio Cabrera could face up to 16 years in prison when he returns to court May 31 for sentencing

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 30, 2012 | 8:20 p.m.

A 44-year-old man was convicted Monday of repeatedly molesting a young girl over a three-year period, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Nelson Oliverio Cabrera
Nelson Oliverio Cabrera

A Superior Court jury returned the verdict against Nelson Oliverio Cabrera after deliberating Friday and part of Monday, said Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron.

Cabrera could be sentenced to up to 16 years in state prison when he returns to Judge Jean M. Dandona‘s courtroom May 31, Barron said, adding that Cabrera will have to register for life as a sex offender.

After a two-week trial, Cabrera was convicted of molesting the victim, whose identity was not made public, in various locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta between 2006 and 2009, Barron said.

He was facing a single felony count of committing three or more lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14, which can result in a sentence ranging from probation to 16 years in prison. Due to the nature of the crime, any time behind bars would have to be served in state prison, and not in Santa Barbara County Jail, Barron said.

Sheriff’s investigators first arrested Cabrera in April 2011, then re-arrested him in September, Barron said.

Cabrera is being held without bail at County Jail, Barron said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 