Plaza Playhouse Theater Presents ‘The Story of Johnny Cash’

We are pleased to welcome Jimmie Ray, Cyndi Cantrell and Friends back to the Plaza Playhouse Theater at 8 p.m. May 19 as they bring “The Story of Johnny Cash,” a musical journey through time.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for seniors and veterans. They are available online by clicking here, at the theater box office and at the Curious Cup Bookstore, 929 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

Ray was born JR Cantrell, spending his early years in the shadows of the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina between Asheville and Hendersonville; then living in Arkansas, Tennessee, California, Oregon, Texas and now Nevada. He has been entertaining since age 16 as an actor, singer, songwriter, screenwriter, radio DJ and motivationalist.

His diversified background shines through his writing, music and performing. The audience knows he has been there. He has lead several groups over the years in many musical genres from folk, rockabilly, gospel, bluegrass encompassing his biggest treasure; his American roots wherever he goes and through his music. He spent five years in the 1970s touring 25 states, with more than 1,000 appearances. He can relate to Johnny Cash in many ways. His “Tribute to the Man in Black” comes from his heart.

Cantrell is a California girl with her family roots planted firmly in Louisiana. He is a PK (preacher’s kid) and was raised on old-style country and gospel music.

In their various shows, Cantrell performs as and pays tribute to June Carter Cash, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Wanda Jackson, Patsy Montana, the humor of Minnie Pearl and more. She has worked with various groups over the years has grown into a seasoned entertainer.

In addition to her song styling as the legendary women of country, she plays a mean harmonica. Her joy, though, comes from her duets with Ray and their tribute to the love between Johnny and June Cash as well as their original songs. Her sense of humor, banter on stage and ability to make people laugh keep the show spontaneous and fun. She loves life and loves to make people happy.