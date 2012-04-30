Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:20 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Plaza Playhouse Theater Presents ‘The Story of Johnny Cash’

Jimmie Ray, Cyndi Cantrell and Friends will perform the musical journey on May 19

By Melinda Bie for the Plaza Playhouse | April 30, 2012 | 12:04 p.m.

We are pleased to welcome Jimmie Ray, Cyndi Cantrell and Friends back to the Plaza Playhouse Theater at 8 p.m. May 19 as they bring “The Story of Johnny Cash,” a musical journey through time.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for seniors and veterans. They are available online by clicking here, at the theater box office and at the Curious Cup Bookstore, 929 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

Ray was born JR Cantrell, spending his early years in the shadows of the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina between Asheville and Hendersonville; then living in Arkansas, Tennessee, California, Oregon, Texas and now Nevada. He has been entertaining since age 16 as an actor, singer, songwriter, screenwriter, radio DJ and motivationalist.

His diversified background shines through his writing, music and performing. The audience knows he has been there. He has lead several groups over the years in many musical genres from folk, rockabilly, gospel, bluegrass encompassing his biggest treasure; his American roots wherever he goes and through his music. He spent five years in the 1970s touring 25 states, with more than 1,000 appearances. He can relate to Johnny Cash in many ways. His “Tribute to the Man in Black” comes from his heart.

Cantrell is a California girl with her family roots planted firmly in Louisiana. He is a PK (preacher’s kid) and was raised on old-style country and gospel music.

In their various shows, Cantrell performs as and pays tribute to June Carter Cash, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Wanda Jackson, Patsy Montana, the humor of Minnie Pearl and more. She has worked with various groups over the years has grown into a seasoned entertainer.

In addition to her song styling as the legendary women of country, she plays a mean harmonica. Her joy, though, comes from her duets with Ray and their tribute to the love between Johnny and June Cash as well as their original songs. Her sense of humor, banter on stage and ability to make people laugh keep the show spontaneous and fun. She loves life and loves to make people happy.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 