Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North Honors Adams School’s Weddle Family

Parents and grandparents are active volunteers for school fundraisers and classroom projects

By Tom Jacobs for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North | April 30, 2012 | 1:54 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Adams Family of the Month program honors hardworking, ethical and socially engaged families who contribute to Adams Elementary School and provide positive role models for their children and the entire community.

The club has been nurturing Adams School with volunteer efforts for more than 20 years, and this new program highlights the efforts of families who give back. The Weddle family is RCSBN’s Adams Family of the Month for March, and at last Wednesday’s club meeting they were presented with a framed certificate honoring their contributions.

The Weddle family consists of parents Serena and Ron, Charlie (first grade) and Max (preschool). They have been great supporters of Adams School since Charlie started kindergarten.

This year, Serena Weddle has been the chair of the Axxess fundraiser, chair of two fundraising evenings at Chaucer’s Bookstore, and has worked on many classroom projects and events throughout the school year.

Ron Weddle had an interactive station from his transmission manufacturing business, Weddle Industries, at the science night in December.

Amazingly, the Weddle support of Adams School does not stop with them. Ron’s mother, Bonnie Goldberg, is a retired art teacher, and she and her husband have done two projects in Charlie’s classroom!

Charlie is a bright, motivated student who does well in all areas of school. He has many friends, is curious about the world around him, is an excellent student, and he is fortunate to get so much support from his parents. The entire Weddle family has been a great addition to Adams School.

When there is a school event, one of them is there, taking care of whatever needs to be done. They work very hard to help provide all the extras that make school fun and enjoyable for all the students.

— Tom Jacobs is a past president for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.

