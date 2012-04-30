Seeds of Change Project Coordinator Joins Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Dulce Cueva Barrera as the Seeds of Change (Semillas de Cambio) project coordinator for the Education and Outreach Department.

She specializes in bilingual/bicultural English-Spanish communication and is fluent in German and Italian, in addition to possessing expertise in community referrals, educational life improvement programs and nutritional counseling for individuals and families, developed through her tenure at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Barrera will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Semillas de Cambio, which focuses on post-partum health education and advocacy. It is designed to engage low-income, medically underserved women with or at risk for diabetes and lack access to medical care and health education.

The program provides activities on diabetes prevention health education and encourages personal physical fitness, healthy eating, healthy weight and self-confidence. A second goal of the project is for some participants to teach later classes using the “promotoras” model.

Semillas de Cambio, funded by a grant from the California Chapter of the March of Dimes, is intended to impact the lives of these women and many future generations in a low-cost, peer-led, self-sustaining manner.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.