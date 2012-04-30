Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery in Isla Vista

The victims say a man approached them in an alley about where he could buy marijuana, then stole their wallets and cell phones

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery late Friday of two men in Isla Vista.

The victims, ages 18 and 19, told deputies they were walking eastbound in Picasso Alley about 10 p.m. when the suspect approached them and asked where he could buy marijuana, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The victims said they didn’t know and kept walking, through the alley and then through a field that connects to the 700 block of Camino Pescadero.

Sugars said the victims told deputies that the suspect approached them from behind while in the field, showed a handgun, ordered them to get on the ground, and then stole their wallets and cell phones.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, about 25 years old and wearing a black beanie, a blue rain jacket and black baggy pants.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery is asked to call sheriff’s detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.