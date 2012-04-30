UCSB Doctoral Student Awarded Woodrow Wilson Dissertation Fellowship

Carly Thomsen, a doctoral student in feminist studies at UC Santa Barbara, has been awarded one of six 2012 Woodrow Wilson Dissertation Fellowships in Women’s Studies from the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation.

The Woodrow Wilson Women’s Studies program, the only national fellowship for doctoral work on issues of women and gender, supports the final year of dissertation writing for Ph.D. candidates in the humanities and social sciences doing interdisciplinary and original work on these issues.

Topics range from the social and political dynamics of gender-segregated spaces in Iran, to ways in which gender and race influenced mid-20th-century perspectives on juvenile justice in Chicago.

Thomsen’s dissertation, ‘‘I’m Just Me’: Queer Critiques of Gay Visibility, Identity, and Community from LGBTQ Women in the Rural Midwest,” examines representations, discourses and experiences.

Fellows receive $3,000 to be used for expenses connected with completing their dissertations, such as research-related travel, data work/collection and supplies. In addition, the dissertation titles will be publicized with leading scholarly publishers at the conclusion of the dissertation year.

Since its inception nearly six decades ago, the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship Foundation has awarded fellowships to more than 20,000 scholars. Among them are 13 Nobel Laureates, two Fields Medalists in mathematics, 14 Pulitzer Prize winners, 35 MacArthur Fellows, and 21 recipients of presidential and national medals.