Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:08 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Doctoral Student Awarded Woodrow Wilson Dissertation Fellowship

Carly Thomsen receives $3,000 for expenses related to her women's studies research

By UCSB | April 30, 2012 | 7:03 p.m.

Carly Thomsen, a doctoral student in feminist studies at UC Santa Barbara, has been awarded one of six 2012 Woodrow Wilson Dissertation Fellowships in Women’s Studies from the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation.

The Woodrow Wilson Women’s Studies program, the only national fellowship for doctoral work on issues of women and gender, supports the final year of dissertation writing for Ph.D. candidates in the humanities and social sciences doing interdisciplinary and original work on these issues.

Topics range from the social and political dynamics of gender-segregated spaces in Iran, to ways in which gender and race influenced mid-20th-century perspectives on juvenile justice in Chicago.

Thomsen’s dissertation, ‘‘I’m Just Me’: Queer Critiques of Gay Visibility, Identity, and Community from LGBTQ Women in the Rural Midwest,” examines representations, discourses and experiences.

Fellows receive $3,000 to be used for expenses connected with completing their dissertations, such as research-related travel, data work/collection and supplies. In addition, the dissertation titles will be publicized with leading scholarly publishers at the conclusion of the dissertation year.

Since its inception nearly six decades ago, the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship Foundation has awarded fellowships to more than 20,000 scholars. Among them are 13 Nobel Laureates, two Fields Medalists in mathematics, 14 Pulitzer Prize winners, 35 MacArthur Fellows, and 21 recipients of presidential and national medals.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 