Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:12 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

VNHC Mother’s Day Luncheon to Honor Susan Bridges as Mother of Year

The philanthropist and photographer is known for her commitment to local nonprofit groups

By Jennifer Goddard for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | April 30, 2012 | 5:23 p.m.

Susan Bridges
Susan Bridges

Philanthropist and noted photographer Susan Bridges will be honored as Mother of the Year at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s 11th Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon on May 11 at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

Bridges, the wife and partner of actor Jeff Bridges, will be honored by her daughters, Isabelle Boesch, Hayley Bridges and Jessie Bridges.

Known for her commitment to compassionate nonprofit groups in the Santa Barbara area, Bridges has been married to Jeff for 35 years. In that time she has established herself as a photographer with a keen eye on locations around the world.

Bridges, who attended the Art Center of Design and Cal Arts to study photography, is also a recognized expert in sophisticated hand-tinting of black and white photos.

This year’s Mother’s Day Luncheon holds to its traditional theme, “Honoring and Remember Our Mothers,” in which two Santa Barbara area mothers will be honored. Frank Schipper, president and CEO of Frank Schipper Construction Co., will remember his mother, Annie Jacoba Schipper-Dooves.

A benefit for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, the luncheon includes a silent auction.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 