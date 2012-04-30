VNHC Mother’s Day Luncheon to Honor Susan Bridges as Mother of Year

The philanthropist and photographer is known for her commitment to local nonprofit groups

Philanthropist and noted photographer Susan Bridges will be honored as Mother of the Year at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s 11th Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon on May 11 at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

Bridges, the wife and partner of actor Jeff Bridges, will be honored by her daughters, Isabelle Boesch, Hayley Bridges and Jessie Bridges.

Known for her commitment to compassionate nonprofit groups in the Santa Barbara area, Bridges has been married to Jeff for 35 years. In that time she has established herself as a photographer with a keen eye on locations around the world.

Bridges, who attended the Art Center of Design and Cal Arts to study photography, is also a recognized expert in sophisticated hand-tinting of black and white photos.

This year’s Mother’s Day Luncheon holds to its traditional theme, “Honoring and Remember Our Mothers,” in which two Santa Barbara area mothers will be honored. Frank Schipper, president and CEO of Frank Schipper Construction Co., will remember his mother, Annie Jacoba Schipper-Dooves.

A benefit for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, the luncheon includes a silent auction.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.