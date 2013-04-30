Casa Dorinda Retirement Community Welcomes New Chef Jamie West

The Casa Dorinda retirement community welcomes celebrated local chef and culinary sensation Jamie West as its new executive chef.

“We are excited to have Jamie join us at Casa Dorinda,” CEO Ron Schaefer said. “I have been a fan of his food since tasting it at San Ysidro Ranch, and I believe our residents are going to thoroughly enjoy the wonderful culinary creations that Chef West has in store for them.”

Chef West joins Casa Dorinda with more than 30 years of culinary experience.

His focus for Casa Dorinda is to expand their menu with seasonal ingredients and introduce his signature dishes, such as Jamie’s Famous “Mac & Cheese” with four-cheese sauce and prosciutto, pan-seared salmon on spinach with tomatoes, balsamic onions and low-fat yogurt mustard sauce, peppercorn seared filet of beef with “Blue Spinach,” potato rösti, caramelized shallot red wine jus, char rare tuna carpaccio with roasted peppers, basil and caper olive relish, rosemary and mustard crusted rack of lamb with white bean and wild mushroom ragout with a sun-dried cherry and port jus.

“Having served as the executive chef at the San Ysidro Ranch, Ojai Valley Inn & Spa and the L’Auberge Del Mar Resort, I am happy to bring my experience and enthusiasm to Casa Dorinda,” West said. “We will offer healthy choices developed in combination with our staff nutritionist along with some sinfully delectable dishes, because I believe food should be a fun and delicious experience.”

— Toby Ayars is a publicist representing Casa Dorinda.