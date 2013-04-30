Providence Hall Students Dedicating Day to Community Service

The entire Providence Hall school community, teachers and students alike, will dedicate this Thursday morning to community service.

“Service is an important component of our school’s mission,” said David O’Neil, head of school. “That is why we dedicate two days of the school year to going out into the Santa Barbara community to serve our neighbors.”

These community service events are called the Philia Project, and they are held in the fall and the spring.

“Philia is one of four Greek words for love, and this project allows students to demonstrate both their love for their school and for their community,” Philia Project director Becca Gill said. “We want our students to have exposure to a variety of places in the community where they might choose to return and serve again on their own.”

This spring’s project day has an outdoor theme and serves three organizations new to Providence Hall. Among the projects:

» Goleta Valley Beautiful Greenhouse — Service activities involve planting trees and cleaning up a lagoon. Located at the UCSB West Campus.

» Explore Ecology — Beach cleanup and trail clearing activities. Located at Hendry’s Beach and the Water Resource Shed.

» United Way of Santa Barbara — Students will inventory and organize supplies for summer programs run by the United Way.

Most projects will be completed between 9 a.m. and noon. Providence Hall is a Christian, independent school serving grades 7 through 12.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.