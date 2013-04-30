Santa Barbara Police Release Photo of Theft Suspect

The Santa Barbara Police Department released a surveillance image on Tuesday in seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a theft that occurred early April 19.
Police say the long-haired male is suspected of stealing a wallet from a person at Tonic Nightclub at 634 State St.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to contact Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2331 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
