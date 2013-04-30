Santa Barbara Hosting VIP Viewing Party at Amgen Tour Finish Line

The public is invited to experience all the action and excitement of the Santa Barbara Stage Four finish of the Amgen Tour of California professional cycling race at a VIP Viewing Party from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

“We’re reserving a special tent on Cabrillo Boulevard right at the finish line that will feature a ‘Taste of Santa Barbara’ food selection, cold beverages, prime viewing location and three big-screen TVs showing all the approaching action as 128 cyclists race here from the day’s start in Santa Clarita,” said Susie Willett, co-chair of the Amgen Tour of California-Santa Barbara Local Organizing Committee. “You don’t want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be close enough to the action to feel the rush as racers sprint for the finish.”

The VIP Viewing Party will feature the Stage Four winner’s prize on display before it is awarded — a stunning original illustrated artwork by renowned Santa Barbara artist Jake Early. Additionally, a silent auction will offer Early’s limited and signed serigraph prints along with autographed ATOC team jerseys and other lifestyle items.

Tickets for the VIP Viewing Party are $75 per person before May 12 and $100 per person after May 12, available by clicking here, with quantity limited on a first-come basis. All net proceeds from the Santa Barbara VIP Viewing Party will benefit the Julie Main Endowment in Santa Barbara (for cancer research) and the Bike Coalition.

Click here for complete information about the Santa Barbara route, activities and hotel packages during the Amgen Tour of California on May 15-16.

— Laura Kath is the communications coordinator for the Amgen Tour of California, Santa Barbara.