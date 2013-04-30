Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:46 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Hosting VIP Viewing Party at Amgen Tour Finish Line

By Laura Kath for the Amgen Tour of California | April 30, 2013 | 11:32 a.m.

The public is invited to experience all the action and excitement of the Santa Barbara Stage Four finish of the Amgen Tour of California professional cycling race at a VIP Viewing Party from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

“We’re reserving a special tent on Cabrillo Boulevard right at the finish line that will feature a ‘Taste of Santa Barbara’ food selection, cold beverages, prime viewing location and three big-screen TVs showing all the approaching action as 128 cyclists race here from the day’s start in Santa Clarita,” said Susie Willett, co-chair of the Amgen Tour of California-Santa Barbara Local Organizing Committee. “You don’t want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be close enough to the action to feel the rush as racers sprint for the finish.”

The VIP Viewing Party will feature the Stage Four winner’s prize on display before it is awarded — a stunning original illustrated artwork by renowned Santa Barbara artist Jake Early. Additionally, a silent auction will offer Early’s limited and signed serigraph prints along with autographed ATOC team jerseys and other lifestyle items.

Tickets for the VIP Viewing Party are $75 per person before May 12 and $100 per person after May 12, available by clicking here, with quantity limited on a first-come basis. All net proceeds from the Santa Barbara VIP Viewing Party will benefit the Julie Main Endowment in Santa Barbara (for cancer research) and the Bike Coalition.

Click here for complete information about the Santa Barbara route, activities and hotel packages during the Amgen Tour of California on May 15-16.

— Laura Kath is the communications coordinator for the Amgen Tour of California, Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 