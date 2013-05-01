Newborn Giraffes On Exhibit at Santa Barbara Zoo

Calves Sunshine and Dane are still nursing and getting used to their surroundings, with their father being kept separate for now

It was a gloomy day on Tuesday, but Sunshine came out to grace the Santa Barbara Zoo for the first time along with fellow calf Dane, both of which were born in the last two weeks to the zoo’s two female Masai giraffes.

The new additions to the herd have both been deemed healthy by zoo medical staff and are being nursed by their mothers, 5-year-olds Betty Lou and Audrey. Both giraffes were pregnant for about 15 months, and their calves were sired by the zoo’s male giraffe, Michael.

Introductions have been made between the mothers and their children, but Michael — who is 16 feet tall and towers over the 6-foot calves — is being kept separate by a “baby fence” across the exhibit’s yard.

“They need to get a little bigger, a little smarter and learn how to be giraffes,” said Sheri Horiszny, director of Animal Programs.

Dane, born April 18 to Audrey, is 6 feet 3 inches tall and made his debut to zoo guests last week. He was less active Tuesday than Sunshine, who is 6-feet tall and weighs 133 pounds. Sunshine wandered farther from her mother, though both of them went running back on gangly legs if they got too far away.

“There’s a lot to explore when you’re only two or 12 days old,” Horiszny said.

Guests and zoo employees called Sunshine “spunky” and admired her chest spots, which some said look like a butterfly. During her medical exam, she also proved that she’s quite strong, despite being 3 inches and 23 pounds smaller than Dane.

Michael is “a pretty mellow guy” and isn’t expected to cause trouble with the calves, but the fact remains that he is almost three times their height. He spent the night alone in the yard Monday, but didn’t sleep since he missed being with the herd in the barn, Horiszny said. They’re figuring out a different sleeping arrangement for the future.

The four other giraffes all spent time together Tuesday, with mothers and calves nuzzling and getting to know each other.

Dane and Sunshine hadn’t met until Tuesday morning, except through a fence, Horiszny said. They can start eating solid food soon, but won’t transition away from their mother’s milk for at least a few months.

Baby giraffes grow very quickly; Audrey gave birth to Daniel in January 2011 and he doubled his weight and height in a year, Horiszny said.

The Santa Barbara Zoo brought in Michael for breeding purposes, and eventually plans to bring in new female giraffes to mate with him since he is so genetically valuable to the captive Masai giraffe population.

A giraffe calf was born April 5 at the Los Angeles Zoo as well.

