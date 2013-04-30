SBCC to Graduate Its First CERT Class

Santa Barbara City College, in coordination with the City of Santa Barbara Fire Department, will be graduating its first Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class on Friday.

This is the first class that SBCC has done with 19 of its staff. The participants have been involved in eight classes since March 8, learning how to take care of themselves, as well as honing their skills, as staff of the college.

Rob Morales, SBCC director of Administrative Services and Emergency Response and one of the class graduates, said, “Safety on our campus is one of the highest priorities for SBCC. This type of training is critical to ensure that we have qualified staff on hand to assist in the event of an emergency. We appreciate the Santa Barbara Fire Department partnering with us and plan to offer CERT training to additional SBCC staff over time.”

The class will be concluding their training on Friday with a final drill beginning at 10:15 a.m. using the skills they learned in the class. They will be doing search and rescue, medical triage and fire suppression to name a few.

— Yolanda McGlinchey is the Emergency Services manager for the City of Santa Barbara.