Steely Dan Bringing ‘Mood Swings’ Tour to Santa Barbara Bowl

Legendary jazz rock icons Walter Becker and Donald Fagen have announced that Steely Dan will hit the road again in 2013, taking their “Mood Swings: 8 Miles to Pancake Day Tour” to the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, plus special guest The Deep Blue Organ Trio. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Concertgoers can expect an evening of the same high-level of musical excellence that garnered raves from fans and critics alike, and which was described by the Los Angeles Times thusly: “Everyone … Friday evening was a believer — and they were treated to something close to rapture.” The Chicago Sun-Times raved, “This was different. This was live. This was vibrant. This was a cascade of color carried along by Fagen, Becker, eight brilliant supporting musicians and three superb backing vocalists.”

Onstage, Fagen and Becker will be joined by those same eight brilliant supporting musicians, now appearing as The Bipolar Allstars (featuring Keith Carlock on drums, Freddie Washington on bass, Jim Beard on keyboards and Jon Herington on guitar), along with The Borderline Brats — three sublime, soulful songbirds.

Together, they will treat audiences to selections from Steely Dan’s extraordinary four-decade catalog, rich with infectious tunes, bodacious harmonies, irresistible grooves and sleek, subversive lyrics punctuated by blazing solo work and rich ensembles. As always with the adventurous Fagen and Becker, a few surprises may be in store as well.

Don’t miss your chance to attend Steely Dan at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Tickets range from $40 to $114, plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, please call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.