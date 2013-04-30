Transient Occupancy Tax Revenue Up 12.4% in Santa Barbara

The City of Santa Barbara received $1,067,518 in transient occupancy tax (TOT) for the month of March, a 12.4 percent increase over March 2012.

This strong growth rate is particularly notable since it builds upon a strong March 2012 when TOT collections were 15.2 percent higher than March 2011.

Through the first nine months of the fiscal year, which ends in June, the city has collected more than $10.6 million in TOT revenues, 6.5 percent ahead of last year through the same period. With three months of collections to go, revenues appear on track to meet the budgeted growth of 6.1 percent.

The current adopted budget for TOT is $14,489,200.

Click here for additional information on transient occupancy tax results.

— Genie Wilson is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.