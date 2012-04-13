Thunder, Lightning, Hail Put on Morning Show

Doppler radar showed a line of thunderstorms was moving across Santa Barbara County Friday morning, bringing thunder, lightning and hail, along with locally heavy downpours.

The strongest storms were centered on the South Coast, and have generated rainfall amounts up to three-quarters of an inch an hour.

An urban and small stream flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service, and will remain in effect until at least 8:30 a.m.

The City of Santa Maria reported three street closures due to rain-caused flooding: Black Road from Main Street to Stowell Road; Stowell from Hanson Way to Black; and Sonya Lane from Thornburg Street to Depot Street.

Brief power outages have been reported in some areas, and Southern California Edison Co. reported a lightning-caused outage in the Bel Air Knolls area of Santa Barbara. PG&E was reporting an outage in the Vandenberg Village area affecting up to 500 customers.

Forecasters say rain and the chance of thunderstorms should persist throughout the day.

Check back for more details as they become available.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.