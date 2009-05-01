Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos JV Team Takes 10-8 Win at Cate

Dos Pueblos played a close match at Cate on Wednesday and came away with a 10-8 victory.

The Chargers’ strength was in our doubles, with Michael Baik and Ziyad Marcus teaming up and going 3-0. Dubs team George Turvey and Taylor Howard went 2-1 as did dubs Davie Chan and Willem Rasmussen.

Dos Pueblos did get some help from our our No. 1 singles player, Sean Handley, who went 3-0.

It was an exciting day and I am especially proud of Baik and Marcus, who were consistent all day!

— Heather Bailey coaches boys’ junior varsity tennis at Dos Pueblos High.