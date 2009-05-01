County Agencies Mark Water Awareness Month

The city of Santa Maria Utilities Department and other water agencies across Santa Barbara County are observing May as Water Awareness Month.

Water Awareness Month helps educate Californians on water issues and encourages wise use of water resources. The ultimate goal is to develop an awareness of water and the need to conserve water.

In promoting this year’s campaign theme, “Nice Save!” residents will be able to receive (while supplies last) a free water conservation packet or other promotional items such as toilet tank banks, shower timers and informative brochures.

A 30-second video about Water Awareness Month is being cablecast all month on Comcast Channel 23, the city government public access channel. Click here to learn more about water conservation and money-saving tips.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the Santa Maria city manager’s office.