Third-Graders at Crane Country Day School Are On the Ball

A teacher says his plan is on a roll to use stability balls instead of chairs to improve learning

The third-grade class at Crane Country Day School is on the ball.

Third-grade teacher Will Fredericks replaced the traditional, four-legged chairs in his classroom with round, stability balls for the children to sit on.

Fredericks was inspired by research that shows “active sitting” assists in improving posture; enhances attention and concentration; promotes learning through movement; improves blood flow, balance and coordination; and strengthens core muscles.

Fredericks says results so far have been positive. “After an initial period of real bouncing, the children have settled in, following the guidelines we set out for appropriate use,” he said.

Assistant teacher Anne Perkins agrees. “The classroom is much quieter, and the students are more able to stay on task,” she said.



Third-grader Arin says “the balls are really fun,” and classmate James says he has named his ball “Mr. Noodles.”

Fredericks says the balls are working out better than he thought, and so far only one ball has popped.

— Ann Pieramici represents Crane Country Day School.