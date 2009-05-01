Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:42 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Market Velocity is Up on the South Coast

By Elaine Abercrombie | May 1, 2009 | 1:41 p.m.

April sales were up for the month in volume of sales on the South Coast. From Carpinteria to Goleta, the residential sales total was 85 closed transactions compared to just 61 in March.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie

We moved from selling three homes a day to more than four since March. The supply of homes is tightening to a six-month supply from eight months, meaning if nothing else listed we would run out of inventory in only 197 days.

Some areas have less inventory of homes for sale than other areas.

Goleta for instance, has about a four-month supply while Montecito has the largest supply. That tells us that the low end of the market is selling quickly when the homes are priced right.

The South Coast overall has one buyer to six sellers, meaning we are still in a buyer’s market but moving toward a seller’s market with this tightening of inventory and the increase in market velocity. According to my sources who track the numbers in the North County, that market has one buyer to only three sellers. This puts the North County back in a seller’s market for the first time since 2004. Since the northern Santa Barbara County market turned prior to ours it only makes sense that we will follow. The question is how soon.

The opportunity in today’s market is great, with ample inventory from which to choose, interest rates historically low and sales being negotiated more frequently than earlier this year. Doesn’t it make you wonder how long this opportunity will last? People need to buy and sell homes every day, regardless of the news, and some buyers are getting really good deals right now.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Village Properties Realtors, is president-elect of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 