Flash In the Sky Catches Woman’s Eye

Star light, star bright ... what might you see tonight?

If you were sky-gazing Thursday night, you may have seen what appeared to be a shooting star. But was it?

Santa Barbara resident Sharon Byrne said it was far too large — and far too close — to be one. She said it looked like a meteorite entering the Earth’s atmosphere, heading southeast.

“It was green and glowing, and flared out after just a few seconds,” Byrne told Noozhawk in an e-mail.

If you missed it, there may be an opportunity to see a stellar sight on Tuesday.

Between 1:24 p.m. and 1:52 p.m. at Vandenberg Air Force Base, the United Launch Alliance Delta 2 rocket will launch the Space Tracking and Surveillance System Advanced Technology Risk Reduction (STSS-ATRR) research and development mission for the Missile Defense Agency. NASA will oversee the launch.

