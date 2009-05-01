Local Olympian Teams Up With SB Water Polo Club

Terry Schroeder will be the keynote speaker at a fundraiser on Friday

Local Olympian Terry Schroeder will return to Santa Barbara on Friday to serve as a keynote speaker at a fundraiser for the Santa Barbara Water Polo Club.

Schroeder is a Santa Barbara native and a San Marcos High School graduate who became a four-time Olympian and coach of the 2008 USA Water Polo silver medal team in Beijing. In addition, he was recently nominated to the Olympic Hall of Fame.

Schroeder will speak in support of the water polo club’s under-16 boys’ team, which is working to raise funds to travel to Hungary for a world-class training camp.

The camp will include two weeks of intense training to help prepare the players for their quest for gold at the National Junior Olympics this summer.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .