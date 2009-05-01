Presidio Fencers Leave Their Marks on Three Separate Tournaments

Athletes from the Presidio Fencing Club attended three separate tournaments last month.
Six competed in Pasadena at the second of three Southern California Division qualifiers to Summer National Championships. In the Under 16 Men’s Foil event, Timothy Stanton won the bronze medal while Jeff and Ryan Campbell finished 13 and 14, respectively. T.J. Jan won the bronze medal in the Under 16 Men’s Epee event, and Christiana Lyman finished in seventh place in the Under 16 Women’s Epee event. Jake Wiener finished eighth in the Youth 14 Men’s Epee. Stanton, Jan, Lyman and Wiener all qualified to National Championships in their respective age groups.
In Santa Cruz, Cameron Westbury and Christopher Noyes competed in the Senior Mixed Foil at the Boardwalk Open, finishing ninth and 19th, respectively.
In Long Beach, at the Citrus Open, Lydia Kaestner and Sophia Rubenstein fenced in the Senior Mixed Epee, finishing 20th and 26th, respectively.
— Leslie Robinson represents the Presidio Fencing Club.