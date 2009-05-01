Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:18 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara News-Press Lays Off 15 Employees

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 1, 2009 | 2:27 p.m.

Fifteen Santa Barbara News-Press employees were laid off Friday morning, according to a news release from Don Katich, the newspaper’s director of news operations.

“The personnel changes were designed to allow the company to respond to changes effecting the economy in general and the newspaper industry in particular,” the statement said.

The move is consistent with actions taken by other newspapers across the country, it said, and that other cost containment measures were being contemplated.

It is unclear whether positions in the newsroom were eliminated during Friday’s layoffs.

Judith Geiger Donlon, one of two designers left in the News-Press’ creative services department, was one of the employees laid off. She said that Josie Miller, who worked in systems for about three decades, as well as Don Hale, who worked in production for nearly 50 years, also were among the employees who lost jobs.

“It was a complete surprise,” she said. “Every department was already short-handed from previous layoffs.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 