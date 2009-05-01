Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:33 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Rep. Lois Capps: Proposed Legislation Ensures Emergency Treatment During Public Health Crisis

Act would help cover victims’ medical costs after major disaster

By Emily Kryder | May 1, 2009 | 10:26 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will introduce legislation on May 4 to guarantee emergency treatment for victims affected by a major public health disaster, regardless of their health insurance status or ability to pay. Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL,  introduced companion legislation in the Senate on May 1.

The Public Health Emergency Response Act (PHERA), first introduced by Capps and Durbin in July, 2008, would ensure every American could seek the medical treatment he or she needs in the immediate aftermath of events such as pandemic flu outbreak, hurricanes, wild fires or terrorist attacks without being deterred by prohibitive health care costs. PHERA would help protect victims from unnecessary illness or death, guard the general public from contracting communicable diseases, and protect hospitals and localities from bearing the costs of medical care resulting from disasters. The legislation is particularly timely given the recent outbreak of the H1N1 flu and the enormous strain this outbreak is placing on local clinics and hospitals.

“As we face the serious challenges of the emerging H1N1 flu outbreak, we are once again reminded of the importance of having a strong public health safety net,” Capps, a public health nurse and vice-chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Health, said. “Whether it’s a terrorist attack like 9-11, a hurricane or a widespread infectious disease outbreak, no one should hesitate to seek care for themselves or their children because of a fear of medical costs. In a time of acute crisis, the risks are too big to let Americans simply fend for themselves and ask hospitals and localities to pick up the tab.”

“The Public Health Emergency Response Act would make it easier for uninsured victims to seek medical care and ensure that health care professionals can be reimbursed for treating them,” said Senator Durbin. “Whether the emergency is a hurricane hitting the Gulf Coast, floodwaters in the Midwest, or an international flu outbreak, those affected should have the assurance that the U.S. government will assist them in their time of need. People who don’t may not seek care, leaving themselves vulnerable to worsening health conditions and exacerbating the situation on the ground. This measure would help save lives and ensure a functioning health care system for whatever lies ahead.”

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

