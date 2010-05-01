Carpinterians Paddle Out to Protest Venoco’s Paredon Initiative

With vote on Measure J a little more than a month away, over 500 ocean lovers mount flotilla of opposition

More than 500 ocean lovers said “No on Measure J” at a Paddle Out Against Paredon held Saturday morning at Carpinteria Beach. Surfers, kayakers and supporters on the sand symbolized Carpinteria’s strength and sense of community, according to Carrie Reynolds, a local artist, surfer and the event’s organizer. The Chumash Maritime Association shared a traditional tomol (canoe) at the Paddle Out.

If approved by voters in the June 8 election, Measure J, a citizens initiative placed on the ballot by Venoco Inc., would allow a 140-foot slant-drilling rig to dominate the Carpinteria coastline and reach into an offshore oil and gas field.

The grassroots Citizens Committee Against Paredon and other organizations oppose the project, saying it will create risks of blowouts, oil spills and toxic vapors; generate excessive noise, air and light pollution, and odor; prohibit local regulatory oversight; and endanger pristine beaches, the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve and a rare harbor seal rookery.

“The No on Measure J campaign and the success of today’s Paddle Out is a great illustration of Carpinteria’s character and the passion the residents have for protecting their small town, coastline and quality of life,” said 1st District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, a vocal opponent of Measure J.

“Like many others, I enjoy spending time in Carpinteria. If passed, Measure J would be at the detriment to not only the residents of Carpinteria but also those who cherish the beauty of the South Coast.”

The brainchild of Reynolds, Paddle Out Against Paredon was designed as a way to raise community awareness of Measure J and its risks. With support from at least 15 organizations, including Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Saturday’s program included a live ukulele concert by Carl Ray and the Coconuts and a drawing. On a bright, sunny day, Paddle Out participants also picnicked and enjoyed the beach.

Other participants included legendary South African surfer and Montecito resident Shaun Tomson; representatives from the Environmental Defense Center, Ocean Conservancy and Patagonia; Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara; Susan Jordan and Das Williams, Democratic candidates to succeed Nava; and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider.

“The bottom line is that Venoco is trying to get a giant 14-story high, smelly, noisy oil rig approved for an onshore location right down the beach,” Ted Rhodes, co-chairman of the nonprofit Citizens Committee Against Paredon, told the crowd Saturday.

“Measure J has only one donor — Venoco — who has spent more than $300,000 trying to convince Carpinteria voters just how safe and beneficial drilling for oil would be in our town. It’s hard to imagine after the catastrophic explosion of the Louisiana oil platform that any town in California would want to approve a ballot measure like this.”

Click here for more information about the Citizens Committee Against Paredon.

— Kerstine Johnson represents Citizens Committee Against Paredon.