Goleta Valley Beautiful Puts Down Roots for Arbor Day

Goleta Mayor Eric Onnen led a group of community leaders in helping to plant a native Coast live oak (Quercus agrifolia) on Friday at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road. The planting was one of many Arbor Day celebrations across the nation.
Goleta Valley Beautiful volunteers grew the new sapling from an acorn collected from a majestic oak that grew at Kellogg Ranch for several hundred years until it fell last year. Volunteers are using DriWater, a patented nonpolymer time-release irrigation method, to keep the tree watered because of a lack of irrigation in the immediate area.
Founded in 1974, the nonprofit Goleta Valley Beautiful works to enhance the beauty and environmental health of the Goleta Valley. The organization will hold its 36th annual Goleta Valley Beautiful Awards and Silent Auction from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rancho La Patera & Stow House gardens, 304 N. Los Carneros Road. The awards celebration includes a tri-tip barbeque courtesy of the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, entertainment by the Bren Grass Band, and guided tours of the Stow House grounds. Tickets are $25 for current GVB members, $35 for nonmembers and $10 for full-time students. Children under 5 are admitted free. Call 805.685.7910 for reservations and information.
— Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.