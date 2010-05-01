Goleta Valley Beautiful Puts Down Roots for Arbor Day

Founded in 1974, the nonprofit Goleta Valley Beautiful works to enhance the beauty and environmental health of the Goleta Valley. The organization will hold its 36th annual Goleta Valley Beautiful Awards and Silent Auction from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rancho La Patera & Stow House gardens, 304 N. Los Carneros Road. The awards celebration includes a tri-tip barbeque courtesy of the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 , entertainment by the Bren Grass Band, and guided tours of the Stow House grounds. Tickets are $25 for current GVB members, $35 for nonmembers and $10 for full-time students. Children under 5 are admitted free. Call 805.685.7910 for reservations and information.

Goleta Valley Beautiful volunteers grew the new sapling from an acorn collected from a majestic oak that grew at Kellogg Ranch for several hundred years until it fell last year. Volunteers are using DriWater , a patented nonpolymer time-release irrigation method, to keep the tree watered because of a lack of irrigation in the immediate area.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >