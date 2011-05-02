Fun and Fit: Fit and Fine Mother’s Day Gifts for That Special Woman

Mother’s Day is coming, and what could be more fit (oh, I love my own puns) than giving Mom a gift that is good for her health and something she actually wants (do not ever get me a vacuum or Shake Weight, or I will make a video ridiculing your poor taste)? Fun and Fit are here to share some of our favorite “you might like to get me this gift” ideas. Nudge nudge, wink wink, say no more! OK, actually we will say more, and include photographs.

First Up — Dark Chocolate

If you don’t know by now that we are lip-smacking fans of the “good stuff,” what is wrong with you, fool? Have you not read our previous posts? Not only is it good for you (in moderation), it is bling for the tongue. Pimp My Tastebuds. As a courtesy reminder, let me just say that milk chocolate (nasty horrid Gollum stuff) and white chocolate (isn’t that a contradiction in terms?) do not count. Pick me up and slap me down.

CocoXan (www.xanconfections.com): It’s not just because my name has the word Xan in it (I’ll help you — AleXANdra) that I love these; I’d eat them even if they were named CocoKym (but for truth in advertising they should be CuckooKym. Just sayin’). These truffles are gluten free, too. I ate them and got smarter, stronger, kinder and healthier. No, I did not get pregnant. They don’t have one called Coco Dusty Ovaries.

Chocolats du Cali Bressan (www.chococalibressan.com/) Field Trip: Luckily for me, these crazy French types are near where I live so I was able to drive to their chocolaterie. You, however, can order them online. They will still be delicious and French! The only difference is that I was able to lick their display cases and delicately slurp an espresso. Get over it.

And just in time for Mother’s Day, Cali Bressan is opening its downtown Santa Barbara location at 1114 State St., No. 25, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Second up — Bath Spa Products

Due to our fair, freckly, oily skin (thanks for the ju-ju genetics, parents), we are diva princesses when it comes to stuff that touches our skin (no jokes about hot guys here). These products — we likey!

Bath Petals (www.bathpetalsnaturals.com): We discovered this family business on the last day of the Natural Products Expo last month and were impressed by the feel, smell and ethics of these bath products. Cruelty free, organic and devoid of nasty stuff that isn’t good for your body, we tested the French Alpine Lavender Body Butter, Greek Honey Mint Salt Scrub and Thai Lemongrass Ginger Body Wash. Maybe I shouldn’t have also taste-tested these, but don’t the names just sound delicious?

Wembe Soap (www.wembe.com): As we were lugging our

loads of swag

sample bags out of the expo, we came across the most delightful young man extolling the virtues of this natural, vegan, eco-friendly, wild Amazonian soap. We sniffed every single sample (I suspect Kymberly licked one or two, but have no proof; just putting some bad karma on her), and our overall favorite was the Assai. That is probably the first time we’ve agreed on something since our high school days, when we both agreed that I’m the better driver!

You have time to order all of these wonderlicious sparkly goodness treats before Mother’s Day. And we are both mothers, so certain children had better be reading this post!

And we were not paid or bribed in any way to share these products with you, although we did get some divine samples (by “we” I mean I almost shared with Kymberly).

Now, who needs our mailing address? We share (not).

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .