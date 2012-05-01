Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Candice Nyholt Promoted to Senior Account Executive for SurfMedia Communications

Public relations company also welcomes new associate Genesis Lopez

By Kelly Kapaun for SurfMedia Communications | May 1, 2012 | 3:54 p.m.

SurfMedia Communications is pleased to announce the promotion of Candice Nyholt to the position of senior account executive and the addition of Genesis Lopez as a new public relations associate.

Nyholt joined SurfMedia Communications as an account executive in 2009 and works with clients in education, energy efficiency, housing, women’s, youth and seniors programs.

She is also involved in the organization’s business development and marketing outreach.

Before joining SurfMedia Communications, Nyholt worked for an investor relations and corporate communications agency; served as distribution and marketing manager at BabyFirstTV, an international television channel offering educational programming for youth audiences; and was an account executive at the Pacific Coast Business Times.

Nyholt earned her master’s in business administration from the Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business and Management with an emphasis in marketing and her bachelor’s degree in international studies with a minor in English from UC Irvine.

She is on the board of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and was on the Communication Task Force for the Ensemble Theater Company’s New Vic capital campaign.

Nyholt, formerly Tang, was married in Santa Barbara in November.

Before joining SurfMedia Communications, Lopez worked as an account coordinator for Christie Communications, where she supported accounts focused on environmental, sustainable or charitable business. She also led operations and marketing for a financial advice services company located in the San Diego area.

Lopez received a bachelor of arts degree in literature with a minor in French from UC Santa Barbara.

SurfMedia Communications provides marketing and public relations services for nonprofits and companies with a commitment to society.

For more information, click here or call 805.687.3322.

— Kelly Kapaun is an account executive for SurfMedia Communications.

