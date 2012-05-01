County Latino Democrats Release Candidate Endorsements

The Executive Committee of the Latino Democrats (LatiDems), made its first candidate endorsement on April 17.
The endorsed candidates are:
» Lois Capps for Congress
» Hannah-Beth Jackson for State Senate
» Das Williams for California Assembly
» Salud Carbajal for Santa Barbara County First District supervisor
» Doreen Farr for Santa Barbara County Third District supervisor
» Joyce Howerton for Santa Barbara County Fourth District supervisor
In addition, the committee endorses Measures W and X, the continuation parcel tax for education.
“LatiDems will continue to work on registering as many Latino voters as possible, and mobilizing our members to work in support of our endorsed candidates,” said Silvia Uribe, chair of the LatiDems. “We believe that through unity among Latinos, and work with our allies, we will achieve the goal of a government that listens to the people, and with this, a better life for all.”