Fire Causes $60,000 Damage to Trailer

Fire caused about $60,000 damage to a fifth-wheel trailer and its contents Tuesday in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the Highway Trailer Park, 1022 N. Broadway, at about 10:40 a.m. and found the single-wide trailer with smoke pouring from the front door, Battalion Chief Scott Johnson said.

The blaze was brought under control in about 10 minutes, Johnson said, adding that the trailer’s occupant was able to escape without injury. However, one firefighter suffered minor injuries, Johnson said.

Crews found a small fire in the shower area of the trailer, Johnson said, but the cause remained under investigation Tuesday night.

Firefighters estimated the damage at $50,000 for the trailer and $10,000 for its contents.

