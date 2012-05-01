Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:55 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

How to Broach the Topic of Future Planning for Aging Parents

Senior Planning Services offers key tips for communicating with the elderly

By Candice Nyholt for Senior Planning Services | May 1, 2012 | 10:29 a.m.

When aging parents are asked where and how they would like to live in the event they need assistance with activities of daily living, they will most often say that they want to continue to live independently at home and that they don’t want to think about it being any other way unless the time comes that they have to.

This common response proves renowned educator David Solie’s point — acknowledging dependency and failing ability to manage daily activities is a difficult topic, especially for those who are experiencing the many losses that come with aging. Actually talking about frailty and needing help from others can feel like “the beginning of the end.”

The reality of their circumstances may not be connected with their internal view of themselves, which is based on familiar capabilities that they relied upon to live successfully in their past.

Senior Planning Services looks to intergenerational communication experts such as David Solie as a resource for families in this particular dilemma. In his work with families, Solie emphasizes the difficulty of the issue for both parties — not just the adult children or their aging parents. By acknowledging each other’s needs, parent and child can come together and compromise.

“Finding a solution for a loved one’s financial situation should take priority over the adult child’s desire to take control,” said Suzanne McNeely, president and founder of Senior Planning Services. “It can feel like a struggle as seniors may be trying to maintain control in the face of the realization they might not always be able to. Be their partner rather than taking over.”

Senior Planning Services offers these key tips in communicating with the elderly:

» Listening is a key factor in communicating with aging parents. Acknowledging their wishes and needs will make them more willing to cooperate.

» Compromise is necessary. Focus on the possible solutions, not on the struggle over who is “in control.”

» Most importantly, make time for yourself. Stress is contagious. Work together one step at a time. Participating in enjoyable activities and taking shared time away from the discussion will calm the stress and ease the potential tension between you and your loved one.

In addition to its Coastal Home Care in home care services, Senior Planning Services serves as a resource to the Santa Barbara community for those facing the sometimes challenging experience of aging. Senior Planning Services helps families overcome the stress of aging and foster an understanding connection.

— Candice Nyholt is a publicist representing Senior Planning Services.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 