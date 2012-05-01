Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Joe Chenoweth Named Athletic Director at Santa Barbara High

He grew up in Santa Barbara and brings coaching experience at all levels and in a variety of sports

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | May 1, 2012 | 12:12 p.m.

Joe Chenoweth has been selected to serve as Santa Barbara High School’s athletic director, beginning July 1.

Joe Chenoweth

“Joe will be a huge asset to Santa Barbara High School,” Principal John Becchio said. “His ability to work positively with all people really shined through in the interview process. His experience managing comprehensive athletic programs will greatly benefit our school. Joe’s love for sports is unquestionable and has been demonstrated throughout his career. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the field of athletics.”

Chenoweth grew up in Santa Barbara and then went on to study health and human performance, grades K-12, with a minor in coaching high school athletics. He earned a bachelor of science degree at the University of Nebraska.

He returned to Santa Barbara and worked for many years for the City of Santa Barbara, managing its youth and adult sports programs.

Chenoweth has coached at all levels and has coached a wide variety of sports. His expertise is in the area of football and basketball. More recently he worked at Notre Dame School as a teacher, coach and business manager.

“Joe brings a number of strengths to our school,” Principal Becchio said. “He has an excellent track record of managing athletic programs and supporting employees who work within those programs. He maintains high expectations for performance from himself, athletes and coaches. He also embraces the important role of a leader; to build positive, supportive relationships with coaches and players.

“He has extensive experience managing budgets. In previous management positions he has managed budgets larger than that of the athletic department at Santa Barbara High.

“Finally, Joe is a highly organized individual and believes in being visible and approachable.”

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

