Lompoc Man Facing Charges of Indecent Exposure

Detectives witness the suspect masturbating on a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley

A Lompoc man has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a string of indecent-exposure incidents on a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said detectives conducted a sting operation after being alerted April 20 that a man had been observed, on numerous occasions, masturbating in a ranch pasture on the 3200 block of Acampo Road.

On Monday, sheriff’s detectives witnessed 46-year-old Jesus Castillo Rodriguez masturbating, according to Sugars.

Detectives confirmed that he was a worker on the property where the incidents took place.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of indecent exposure. Bail was set at $35,000.

