Network Hardware Resale Appoints New VP of Business Development

Network Hardware Resale announced Tuesday the appointment of Jeff Zanardi as vice president of business development and product marketing.
Backed with 25 years of marketing and business development experience, 15 years of which were spent in various senior management positions at Cisco, Zanardi will:
» lead expanded efforts for global partnerships as well as product initiatives including the NetSure Maintenance Program, and the company’s NHR-branded optical transceivers, servers and storage product line offerings.
» be responsible for identifying and assessing new revenue producing opportunities, including expanded product development and overall growth opportunities for the company.
— Stephanie Mu represents Network Hardware Resale.