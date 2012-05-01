Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:53 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Music Legend Pat Boone Sings Praises of Candidate Chris Mitchum

Congressional hopeful receives two awards from the national 60 Plus Association for seniors

By Chris Mitchum for Congress | May 1, 2012 | 11:53 a.m.

Legendary entertainer Pat Boone, national spokesman for a nonpartisan senior citizen group, announced Tuesday that Chris Mitchum has won the 60 Plus Association’s Honorary Guardian of Seniors’ Rights Award.

Mitchum is a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in California’s 24th District. As a national spokesman for 60 Plus, Boone labeled Mitchum a “fighter for the elderly.”

Mitchum was also awarded the group’s prestigious Ben Franklin Award for his advocacy of ending the death tax.

“I’m still singing at concerts,” Boone said in a prepared statement, “but today I’m singing the praises of Chris Mitchum, who can always be counted on to protect Social Security and Medicare while also working to reduce the federal budget deficit. Chris Mitchum will be a tax cutter, protecting the pocketbooks of senior citizens. 60 Plus calls on nearly 7.5 million seniors nationally for support, and so I believe I can speak on behalf of seniors when I say that they can count on Chris Mitchum. Clearly, seniors will have no finer friend in the U.S. House of Representatives than Chris Mitchum.”

“It was Franklin who famously said there are two certainties in life — death and taxes — but because of the estate or ‘death’ tax, there is a third certainty — taxes after death,” association Chairman Jim Martin said. “60 Plus decided to give a Benjamin Franklin Award to those who support repeal.”

“It’s time to kill the ‘death tax,’” Mitchum said when he received his award.

60 Plus presents pro-seniors awards on a bipartisan basis. Past recipients of honors include California U.S. Reps. Ed Royce, R-40th, Mary Bono Mack, R-45th, Gary Miller, R-42nd, Devin Nunes, R-21st, Kevin McCarthy, R-22nd, John Campbell, R-48th, and Darrell Issa, R-49th. Other recipients include U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Jeff Bingaman, D-N.M., as well as Congressional Black Caucus member and U.S. Rep. William Clay, D-Mo.

 

