SBCC Foundation Shoots Past Fundraising Goal

Six-week campaign brings in more than $800,000 that organizers say will go directly to student support

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College has raced past its goal for the 2012 Campaign for Student Success, raising more than $800,000 in the six-week fundraising drive that ended Monday night, according to foundation officials.

“The community support generated by the 2012 Campaign for Student Success exceeded our wildest expectations,” said Neil Kreisel, president of the group’s Board of Directors. “More than 1,000 community members joined forces with us to help SBCC students to achieve a higher education — more than twice as many community members who rallied for last year’s campaign.

“This great community response certainly proves that the Santa Barbara community is squarely behind its outstanding community college, Santa Barbara City College.”

The drive and the total were boosted by an anonymous $250,000 matching grant, which combined to push the total raised to more than $800,000, “with several hundred pledge cards still to be collected.”

The money raised will go directly to student support — paying for books, scholarships, programs, tutoring and other essential student services, according to the foundation.

The last big push in the drive was a phone-bank effort Monday night.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College was formed “to assist disadvantaged students (low-income, minorities, academically challenged, first in a family to attend college) by funding programs and scholarships which increase their chances for success.”

