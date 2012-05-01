Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

‘Seussical’ Casting Call Seeks Best ‘Baby Elephant Bird’

Big Stage Productions will hold auditions from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday

By Jessica Hambright for Big Stage Productions | May 1, 2012 | 8:17 p.m.

Big Stage Productions, Santa Barbara’s newest youth theater production company, will present its 2012 spring musical Seussical, a fantastical, musical extravaganza geared for families.

Show dates are June 1-3 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

Big Stage Productions is looking for Santa Barbara’s smallest new star to be cast as its Baby Elephant Bird in Seussical.

Bring your 3- to 6-year-old to audition between 10 a.m. and noon this Saturday, May 5 at La Cumbre Plaza (outside Macy’s).

Actors should come dressed up in their version of an Elephant Bird and be prepared to show the directors their best “tweet-tweet.” The winner will be cast in the show.

Commitments will include being part of both a technical and a dress rehearsal at the Marjorie Luke Theater during the last week in May and being part of up to four shows, June 1-3.

A $20 nonrefundable audition fee secures an audition time for participant auditions.

For more information, call 805.708.8897.

— Jessica Hambright represents Big Stage Productions.

