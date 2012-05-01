‘Seussical’ Casting Call Seeks Best ‘Baby Elephant Bird’

Big Stage Productions will hold auditions from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday

Big Stage Productions, Santa Barbara’s newest youth theater production company, will present its 2012 spring musical Seussical, a fantastical, musical extravaganza geared for families.

Show dates are June 1-3 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

Big Stage Productions is looking for Santa Barbara’s smallest new star to be cast as its Baby Elephant Bird in Seussical.

Bring your 3- to 6-year-old to audition between 10 a.m. and noon this Saturday, May 5 at La Cumbre Plaza (outside Macy’s).

Actors should come dressed up in their version of an Elephant Bird and be prepared to show the directors their best “tweet-tweet.” The winner will be cast in the show.

Commitments will include being part of both a technical and a dress rehearsal at the Marjorie Luke Theater during the last week in May and being part of up to four shows, June 1-3.

A $20 nonrefundable audition fee secures an audition time for participant auditions.

For more information, call 805.708.8897.

— Jessica Hambright represents Big Stage Productions.