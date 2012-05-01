Two Lost Hikers Found Safe on More Mesa

A 78-year-old woman and her developmentally disabled daughter were found unharmed Tuesday after they became lost while hiking with a group on More Mesa near Hope Ranch, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The two woman, who were not identified, disappeared from the group shortly before 1 p.m., according to sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars, and were found about 40 minutes later by deputies assisted by a sheriff’s helicopter.

The search was focused on an area near Mockingbird Lane and Calle Las Brisas, Sugars said.

Deputies escorted the women, who were uninjured, as they walked off the mesa, Sugars said, noting that a jogger who saw the pair assisted in finding them.

