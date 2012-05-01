United Way to Host 89th Annual Awards Celebration

31 awards will be presented to local volunteers, businesses, schools and organizations

United Way of Santa Barbara County will host its 89th Annual Awards Celebration in the Loggia Ballroom of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara on Wednesday, May 9.

The event is made possible partially by the Biltmore’s generous sponsorship.

Steve Cushman, United Way’s Community Campaign chair and president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, along with Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust and United Way’s Community Campaign deputy chair, will present the evening’s awards assisted by host of ceremonies C.J. Ward from KEYT.

Special appreciation is given to Diane Doiron, a valued member of United Way’s Endowment and Gift Planning Services Committee; Richard and MaryAn Schall for their outstanding philanthropy; and Mike Nissenson for his outstanding volunteering of time, talent and treasure.

A total of 31 awards will be given to local volunteers, as well as businesses, schools, organizations and the individuals who lead them for their outstanding support of United Way of Santa Barbara County and its numerous programs in the Santa Barbara community.

A reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, awards and dancing beginning at 7 p.m. The Four Seasons Resort is located at 1260 Channel Drive in Montecito.

Tickets for the event are sold out, but for more information, call 805.965.8594 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Kerstin Caujolle Padilla is the assistant to the director of workplace development for United Way of Santa Barbara County.