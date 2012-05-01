Velo Vogue Bicycle Fashion Show to Kick Off CycleMAYnia

Assemblyman Das Williams will be among models strutting the runway Thursday at Casa de la Guerra

Preparations are under way for turning the bicycle lane into a catwalk with the Velo Vogue Bicycle Fashion Show.

The Velo Vogue Bicycle Fashion Show is free to the public at 5 p.m. this Thursday, May 3, at Casa de la Guerra, 15 De la Guerra St., as part of the opening event of CycleMAYnia, a month-long bicycle celebration and an official 1st Thursday event.

The show celebrates fashionable and functional Santa Barbara cycling, inspiring the fashion conscious to cycle with style. The show alludes to the bicycle chic lifestyle where the bicycle is a fun and convenient option. It demonstrates that the bicycle is not just a recreational item, but also a practical, healthy and stylish mode of transportation, improving our quality of life.

The event will start with a reception beginning at 5 p.m. followed by the live runway show at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy nibbles from the Culture Shock truck and local beer from Telegraph Brewing Company, all while taking in the fast-paced show preparation. Guests can watch as models take part in makeup and hair styling from Cheri Bibi Salon and professional photographer Jeff Clark takes glamour shots around the courtyard before the show.

This year, calling out the runway will be Brittney Sharaun, a professional model, actress, dancer, reporter and contestant from America’s Next Top Model and model in NBC’s new TV show, Fashion Star. Accompanying her on stage will be Erik Wright, bike aficionado, co-founder of the former Wheelhouse Bike Shop and Bicycle Coalition board member.

The show highlights various themed segments, including bicycle wedding, bicycling to the farmers market, Fiesta and Butterfly Beach. Clothing and bicycle styles vary to appropriately match the theme and demonstrate the functional elements for fashionable, stress-free urban cycling.

This year’s retailers include Horny Toad, Mission Tux, REI, Patagonia, Osprey, Peanuts Maternity & Kids, Bettie Page, Lovebird, The Arbor, Victorian Vogue, Drishti, Bizerk, Bici Centro, Cyclelogical and Macy’s.

Models will be styled on-site by Cheri Bibi Salon and JJ Weston makeup.

A diversity of bicycle types will be featured to include road and mountain, city and cargo, Dutch as well as Santa Barbara-made. Bicycle providers include Muse Cycles, Stinner Frameworks, VeloPro, Cranky’s, Open Air Bicycles, Hazard’s Cyclesport and REI. Vintage and unique bikes from personal collections are featured as well.

A variety of community members are modeling, including women and men, and couples and families with 30 models in total and our own Assemblyman Das Williams.

Join us after the show for the Bike Moves ride starting at 7 p.m. leaving from Casa de la Guerra. This month’s costume theme is “The Bicycle Wears Prada,” so pull out your high-end name-brand duds, high heels and hand bags and take your bike for a strut up and down State Street in costume. This will be followed by a CycleMAYnia kick-off reception at 8:30 p.m. back at Casa De La Guerra for more bicycle merriment complete with lights, DJ, visuals, dancing and drinks.

— Kent Epperson is the director of SBCAG Traffic Solutions.