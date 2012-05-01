Guilty Verdict Reached in Vargas Murder Trial

Benjamin Vargas faces up to 11 years in prison after being convicted of voluntary manslaughter in May 2011 stabbing of Vincent Velasquez

A 20-year-old Santa Barbara man faces up to 11 years in prison after being found guilty Tuesday of voluntary manslaughter in connecting with a fatal stabbing that occurred a year ago in Isla Vista.

Benjamin Vargas was convicted by a jury in Santa Barbara County Superior Court that began deliberations Friday.

He will return to court June 18 for sentencing by Judge George Eskin, and could receive a term of up to 11 years in state prison, according to Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren.

In convicting Vargas, the jury had the choice between second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter, Almgren said, and chose the lesser charge.

Vargas was accused of slaying Vincent Velasquez in the early morning hours of May 15, 2011, during a fight on Abrego Road. The victim succumbed to multiple stab wounds, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

