CrossFit Pacific Coast Kicks Fitness Into High Gear with KickFit

KickFit Promo from Crossfit Pacific Coast on Vimeo.

CrossFit Pacific Coast is pleased to introduce a new hybrid exercise course called KickFit.

Designed to mix the high intensity, functional movements of CrossFit with the martial arts and self-defense techniques of kickboxing, KickFit is a unique opportunity to mix up stale fitness routines. In addition to training, KickFit will also feature nutrition counseling to help participants obtain noticeable results.

According to lifelong fitness enthusiast and co-owner Traver Boehm, the biggest difference between KickFit and other exercise programs is the camaraderie found at CrossFit Pacific Coast. He and his team pride themselves on cultivating a supportive atmosphere and community for all athletes at any experience level.

The eight-week KickFit course will kick into action at 7 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday starting May 14.

The KickFit program will be led by Boehm, an experienced CrossFit coach and former MMA fighter. He has always led a very active lifestyle. In his youth, he began martial arts training and attended martial arts schools in both Connecticut and Japan. He swam and played water polo for Boston College, and then continued his education by pursuing a master’s degree at Yo-San University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

It was during this time that Boehm discovered CrossFit Los Angeles, where he trained with world-class coaches. CrossFit allowed him to cross-train in preparation for professional mixed martial arts fights.

He credits CrossFit with “changing the way that I feel everyday; it has changed the way I fight, the way that I surf and snowboard, and most importantly the way that I interact with the world — all in a positive way.”

For more information about CrossFit Pacific Coast, click here or call 805.845.4171.

— Mike McElhaney is a publicist representing CrossFit Pacific Coast.