Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:19 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Fielding’s Online Master’s in Media Psychology Program Earns Top 20 Ranking

By Hilary Edwards for Fielding Graduate University | May 1, 2013 | 3:38 p.m.

Fielding Graduate University recently earned a top 20 ranking for its Master’s in Media Psychology program.

GetEducated.com, America’s consumer-oriented online college guide, published its 2013 online university rankings of the best affordable online master’s programs for psychology, counseling and human services professionals, which included the Fielding in the top 20 ranking.

The online university rankings are based on an a comprehensive national review of 43 regionally accredited graduate schools that offer 71 online master’s in psychology and allied human services careers.

“I’m pleased that our media psychology master’s program has been recognized as a good value,” said Fielding School of Psychology’s acting dean, Kristine Jacquin, Ph.D. “Others are learning what we already know — that we have a great program. The faculty brings great experience, knowledge and energy to the program. Faculty members are highly involved, making the online learning experience richer and more rewarding for students.”

Fielding Graduate University Best Buy Ranking

Fielding Graduate University, a private nonprofit university headquartered in Santa Barbara, is a regionally accredited graduate and post-graduate institute. The university has been a leader in distance education since its founding as a distributed learning institute for adult scholar-practitioners in 1974.

“Given its unique pioneering role in developing distributed learning networks tailored to the needs of adult students, Fielding is a true educational-innovator among online grad schools,” said Get Educated founder Vicky Phillips, who has been researching online learning for more than two decades. “The scholar-practitioner model developed by Fielding through the use of nationally distributed learning networks and study clusters has, in the last decade, become the venerated standard copied by newer online graduate schools nationwide.

“Fielding’s top 20 ranking on the Get Educated national online master’s degree affordability survey reveals the school is committed to making higher education financially accessible to psychology professionals across the United States at a time when the debate over higher education cost and value has reached critical pitch.

“Dedicated to bringing higher education to adult scholars in the communities where they live and work Fielding’s online Master’s in Media Psychology is a unique academic gem. Fielding blends affordability and quality by offering a low-cost, high social impact online learning program that is rooted in critical liberal arts traditional while simultaneously supporting practical new research on the transformative role of social, mobile and immersive media on personal and cultural identity.

“Fielding’s master’s in media psychology, available 100 percent online, represents one of the most innovative online degree curricula Get Educated editors have reviewed in the last decade. Nothing has altered social and cultural identity more than digital media. Fielding’s online master’s allows researchers and practitioners to study how new media is being harnessed for social advocacy and political disruption as well as for commercial persuasion. The online media courses allow marketing professionals to study emerging trends, such as branding and trans-media storytelling, as they unfold in real time, online and across media channels. Break-through courses like the Psychology of Neuromarketing represent some of the first university sponsored efforts to explore the power, promise and perils of new media. This program is a great online learning value in terms of its contribution to new media research and it extremely reasonable cost structure when compared to it national peers.”

Online Master’s Costs Rising

According to the national online learning survey the average cost, tuition and online education fees included, for a professional master’s in human services (regionally accredited) is $27,416. Fielding’s online Master’s in Media Psychology ranks No. 19 and is significantly lower.

“Graduate education is only a best buy if the program is a truly valuable educational experience,” said Fielding’s media psychology program director, Garry Hare, Ph.D. “Our media psychology faculty has designed an innovative, contemporary and very participatory curriculum. The result prepares our graduates for rewarding careers centered on the social impact of digital media and mobile communications.”

— Hilary Edwards is the manager of university relations for Fielding Graduate University.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 