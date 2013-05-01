Monroe Elementary PTA Hosting Cinco de Mayo Kermes Festival, Silent Auction

The Monroe Elementary School Parent Teacher Association is hosting the Cinco de Mayo Kermes Festival and Silent Auction from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the school, 431 Flora Vista Drive.

“Monroe school’s Cinco de Mayo Kermes Festival and Silent Auction is a great opportunity for the community to celebrate Cinco de Mayo while at the same time supporting our hard working students at Monroe Elementary,” co-chair Beatriz Pimentel Flores said. “All proceeds benefit our amazing Monroe scholars. Mexican food galore, a silent auction and raffle sales — yes, you just might walk away with a brand-new 27-inch TV or $300 in cash which are just some of the great activities that await you at Monroe’s Kermes Festival.”

It will be a fabulous celebration of food, music, activities for the kids and a silent auction. You will be amazed at all the great food to eat and fantastic items that there are to bid on! And best of all, the proceeds fund all the wonderful programs for the children at Monroe! Community members are welcome.

For more information, please contact Alison Jordan at 805.637.4583 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Alison Jordan is a parent volunteer for Monroe Elementary School.