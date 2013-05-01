NAWBO-SB Partners with Antioch University’s Women & Leadership Program

The Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners will formally announce its partnership with Antioch University’s Women & Leadership Certificate Program on May 9 on the school’s rooftop during a spring fashion show celebration.

The certificate program is new to Antioch and will provide an academic and experiential foundation that enhances opportunities for women to succeed in leadership roles.

A scholarship, provided jointly by NAWBO-SB and AUSB, has been created to fund an entire program — worth $9,000. Residency will begin in late fall.

When NAWBO-SB president Judy Pirkowitsch first learned of the new Antioch Women & Leadership Certificate Program she said, “This is going to be huge. The impacts of this program will be transformative for current and future women leaders. As president of NAWBO-SB, we want to be part of the powerful synergistic energy associated with this program.

“I am so excited about the partnership we are creating with Antioch and the National Association of Women Business Owners.”

The Fashion Show will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. May 9. The cost is $45 for members and $55 for guests. Sponsors include Deckers Outdoor Corp., Jockey, Stella & Dot, Mary Kay, Arbonne, Creative Services Catering, the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy and Pascucci. Click here to register for the event.

NAWBO-SB is a nonprofit organization for women who own all of part of their businesses and is dedicated to helping members interact with other women business owner to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy. Click here for more information.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners.