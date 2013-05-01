Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:06 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

NAWBO-SB Partners with Antioch University’s Women & Leadership Program

By Marjorie Large for NAWBO-SB | May 1, 2013 | 9:42 p.m.

The Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners will formally announce its partnership with Antioch University’s Women & Leadership Certificate Program on May 9 on the school’s rooftop during a spring fashion show celebration.

The certificate program is new to Antioch and will provide an academic and experiential foundation that enhances opportunities for women to succeed in leadership roles.

A scholarship, provided jointly by NAWBO-SB and AUSB, has been created to fund an entire program — worth $9,000. Residency will begin in late fall.

When NAWBO-SB president Judy Pirkowitsch first learned of the new Antioch Women & Leadership Certificate Program she said, “This is going to be huge. The impacts of this program will be transformative for current and future women leaders. As president of NAWBO-SB, we want to be part of the powerful synergistic energy associated with this program.

“I am so excited about the partnership we are creating with Antioch and the National Association of Women Business Owners.”

The Fashion Show will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. May 9. The cost is $45 for members and $55 for guests. Sponsors include Deckers Outdoor Corp., Jockey, Stella & Dot, Mary Kay, Arbonne, Creative Services Catering, the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy and Pascucci. Click here to register for the event.

NAWBO-SB is a nonprofit organization for women who own all of part of their businesses and is dedicated to helping members interact with other women business owner to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy. Click here for more information.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 