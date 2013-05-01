Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:17 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Cardiologist Joseph Aragon Appointed to American Heart Association Board

By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | May 1, 2013 | 4:14 p.m.

Sansum Clinic cardiologist Dr. Joseph Aragon has been appointed as an incoming member to the American Heart Association Western States Affiliate Board of Directors, serving the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Dr. Aragon has been president of the Central Coast Division of the AHA, serving Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, since 2010, and will continue in that role.

Dr. Aragon is a specialist in cardiovascular medicine and interventional cardiology. He graduated from UCLA in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in physiological sciences with Highest Departmental Honors, attended the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and was trained in internal medicine at the UCLA Center for Health Sciences.

While in residency, Dr. Aragon developed his interest in cardiovascular diseases and medical technology. He co-developed a series of tools for residents and medical students, utilizing handheld personal digital assistants and co-designed the Cardiovascular Hospital Atherosclerosis Management Program website.

After 12 years at UCLA, Dr. Aragon joined Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he learned from national leaders in the management of heart disease and developed expertise in structural heart disease and the percutaneous management of ischemic heart disease and peripheral vascular disease.

Dr. Aragon has an active research program and is dedicated to contributing to the practice of evidence based medicine as it relates to the treatment of heart disease. He is active in the teaching of internal medicine residents at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases and interventional cardiology. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the Society of Cardiac Angiography and Intervention. He has published many scientific abstracts which were presented at major national conferences as well as journal articles involving new coronary stent technologies.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Aragon is an avid golfer with a single-digit handicap and can be spotted at some of Santa Barbara’s outstanding local golf courses.

Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.

 
