Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:02 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ Brings Roaring Twenties to San Marcos

By Melissa Marino for San Marcos High School | May 1, 2013 | 11:14 p.m.

Hold your breath because here comes Thoroughly Modern Millie to San Marcos High School.

With bobbed hair and raised skirts, this magical musical will transport you to the Roaring Twenties with terrific tap and swell tunes.

Millie Dillmount (senior Emily Libera) is an up-and-coming girl from Salinas, Kan., and she is determined to make it big in New York City. How? By marrying her boss — and love has nothing to do with it.

She finds refuge at the Hotel Pricilla, befriends a wealthy orphan named Dorothy Brown (junior Maddie Marquis) who’s determined to experience the life of a “commoner,” and secures a job as a stenographer for the suave Trevor Greydon (senior Nick Ehlen).

However, things get complicated when she meets Jimmy Smith (senior Jason Hahs), a head-strong charismatic wanderer who makes a living doing odd jobs around the city. Furthermore, something is not quite right with Mrs. Meers (senior Melissa Marino), the proprietress of the Hotel Pricilla; girls at the hotel start to disappear mysteriously without any warning, and none of them have any families who will look for them.

Are Millie or one of her friends in danger? Will Millie choose to follow her heart or her career? Come see the live performance in the San Marcos Theater to find out!

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. May 2-4 and May 9-11. Tickets are $14 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and $5 with a Royal Card. It will be the Bees Knees!

Purchase tickets today by clicking here or at the door. RSVP on our Facebook page by clicking here and invite your friends.

— Melissa Marino is a senior at San Marcos High School and one of the stars of Thoroughly Modern Millie.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 