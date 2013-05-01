‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ Brings Roaring Twenties to San Marcos

Hold your breath because here comes Thoroughly Modern Millie to San Marcos High School.

With bobbed hair and raised skirts, this magical musical will transport you to the Roaring Twenties with terrific tap and swell tunes.

Millie Dillmount (senior Emily Libera) is an up-and-coming girl from Salinas, Kan., and she is determined to make it big in New York City. How? By marrying her boss — and love has nothing to do with it.

She finds refuge at the Hotel Pricilla, befriends a wealthy orphan named Dorothy Brown (junior Maddie Marquis) who’s determined to experience the life of a “commoner,” and secures a job as a stenographer for the suave Trevor Greydon (senior Nick Ehlen).

However, things get complicated when she meets Jimmy Smith (senior Jason Hahs), a head-strong charismatic wanderer who makes a living doing odd jobs around the city. Furthermore, something is not quite right with Mrs. Meers (senior Melissa Marino), the proprietress of the Hotel Pricilla; girls at the hotel start to disappear mysteriously without any warning, and none of them have any families who will look for them.

Are Millie or one of her friends in danger? Will Millie choose to follow her heart or her career? Come see the live performance in the San Marcos Theater to find out!

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. May 2-4 and May 9-11. Tickets are $14 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and $5 with a Royal Card. It will be the Bees Knees!

Purchase tickets today by clicking here or at the door. RSVP on our Facebook page by clicking here and invite your friends.

— Melissa Marino is a senior at San Marcos High School and one of the stars of Thoroughly Modern Millie.