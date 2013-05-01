Yogurtland in Goleta Hosting Grand-Opening Celebration on Saturday

Yogurtland is celebrating the grand opening of its Goleta location, at 5880 Calle Real, on Saturday with free yogurt, family entertainment and prizes.

At Yogurtland’s self-serve frozen yogurt shops, guests are welcomed by a bright, cheerful wall of sweet and tart yogurt flavors and a topping bar filled with healthful and indulgent options. Paying by the ounce, guests can choose among 16 yogurt flavors to create their own delicious frozen treat and top it off their way.

This Yogurtland is the second location for franchisees Eui and Amanda Oh, who also operate a Yogurtland in Santa Barbara.

The grand opening events include:

» Beginning at 11 a.m. there will be free giveaways to the first 100 guests.

» A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Roger Aceves at noon.

» Balloon artist performance from 4 to 7 p.m.

» Free yogurt and toppings from 4 to 7 p.m.

» From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., guests are invited to spin the Yogurtland Wheel of Prizes for $1, with all proceeds going to Royal Family Kids. Every spin will be a winner.